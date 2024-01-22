Intermountain to open children's hospital in Utah

Intermountain Primary Children's Hospital's second campus in Lehi, Utah, will open Feb. 12.

The Larry H. and Gail Miller Family Campus, which will be the 34th hospital under the Intermountain umbrella, is designed to bring high-quality pediatric care closer to home and address the emerging needs of a rapidly growing pediatric population in the region.

The multi-faceted plan requires an investment of at least $600 million in children's health, shared by Intermountain Health and community philanthropic support, according to the health system.

The Miller Family Campus includes an outpatient center, a medical office building, and a 66-bed, 486,000-square-foot Primary Children's Hospital. Medical staff will be fully integrated with clinicians at the Salt Lake Campus.