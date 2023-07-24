Intermountain seeks rezone that would boost land value, allow taller structure

Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Health is lobbying the Salt Lake City Council to rezone nine acres of land owned by the health system for a new "urban hospital," Building Salt Lake reported July 24.

The rezone would increase the value of the land by between $29 million and $39 million. The land had been home to a Sears retail store and parking lot. Intermountain has not released any plans for the new hospital, but hospital officials implied that the structure will be taller than 200 feet, according to the report.

"This site is going to be very different than anything Intermountain has built in this state," Bentley Peay, senior director of real estate for Intermountain, said. "This will be an urban hospital. It's going to look and feel very different."

Hospital officials have not provided a conceptual plan to the city council. Even if the city approves the rezoning request, there is no guarantee that Intermountain will build a new hospital.