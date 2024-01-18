Indiana hospital ER migrates to new $200M location

Mishawaka, Ind.-based Franciscan Health will move its emergency department at the existing Franciscan Health Crown Point (Ind.) to the new $200 million hospital of the same name when it opens to the public on Jan. 28.

Staff will move patients from the existing ED to the new hospital's ED by ambulance early in the morning. Health Care Relocations, a third-party vendor, will help with the move.

A Catholic health system, Franciscan Health features 12 hospital campuses in Indiana and Illinois. It has around 20,000 employees and over 850 primary and specialty care providers, according to its LinkedIn page.