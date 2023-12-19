Houston Methodist gets 'transformational' donation for new center

Houston Methodist received a "transformational," undisclosed donation from Ann and John Bookout III to set up the Bookout Center for Medical Innovation, Technology, Research and Education at the system's academic institute, according to a Dec. 18 release shared with Becker's.

The center, which will open Jan. 1, will focus on enhancing the use of imaging and robotics in medicine for patients at Houston Methodist and across the world.

Additionally, the center will aim to support healthcare professionals, regardless of their level or specialty, in improving their surgical skills in highly realistic, simulated environments through tools like high-resolution imaging and diagnostics, robotics, AI, and virtual reality.

"We're excited and humbled to have the support of the Bookout family," Marc Boom, MD, president and CEO of Houston Methodist, said in the release. "The Bookouts believe in what our physicians, researchers and scientists do to bring life-changing treatments to our patients and community, and this gift will help us build on our legacy of leading medicine. We are so very grateful for this gift."

Houston Methodist consists of an academic medical center located in the Texas Medical Center district and six community hospitals.