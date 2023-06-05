HCA San Jose hospital expansion inching closer to reality

A planned expansion of Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare's Good Samaritan Hospital in San Jose, Calif., could be taking a step closer, according to local government documents released June 5.

The public now has a 30-day period to respond to the publication of a draft environmental impact report on the project, the documents show.

The Good Samaritan Hospital is looking to add 146 beds to its campus, the East Bay Times reported Jan. 17. When finished with the expansion, the hospital campus would be 1.37 million square feet, compared to its current 450,700 square feet, the report said.

According to the latest San Jose government documents, the planned project would result in the construction of two new hospital wings totaling approximately 715,000 square feet, an approximately 200,000-square-foot medical office building and a new heliport. There would also be new parking garage structures.