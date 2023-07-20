HCA lobbies for $233M Virginia hospital after state board recommends rejection

Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare officials are continuing to lobby for a new $233 million hospital in Hanover County, Va., after Virginia Department of Health officials recommended rejection of HCA's application in the spring, Richmond BizSense reported July 20.

The proposed 60-bed acute care hospital would be a campus of Henrico (Va.) Doctors' Hospital. The Virginia Department of Health contends that HCA's application focused on the distance between its own facilities but ignored the proximity of non-HCA healthcare facilities.

HCA Virginia operates six facilities in the greater Richmond area.

State Health Commissioner Karen Shelton is expected to make a final ruling on the project in early October.