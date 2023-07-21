Hartford Hospital reverses plan to demolish historic building

Hartford (Conn.) Hospital withdrew a proposal to demolish a historic, but deteriorating apartment building on the outskirts of its campus, the Hartford Courant reported July 20.

The hospital now plans to save the facade of the four-story apartment building built in the 1920s and incorporate it into a new complex that would provide as of yet unspecified, community-based healthcare, according to the report.

The change comes after the hospital received pushback from neighbors and preservationists, according to the report. Leaders of a neighborhood revitalization group said they oppose demolition of the building because they consider the neighborhood's historic architecture to be among its greatest assets and want any future use of the property to benefit the surrounding community in addition to patients.

Dave Casale, senior director of facility planning and construction at the hospital's parent system, Hartford HealthCare, said it is too early to discuss a timeline, but the hospital is committed to the project, according to the report.