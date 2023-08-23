Froedtert to build community hospital in Wisconsin

Milwaukee-based Froedtert Health and the Medical College of Wisconsin are planning to build a community hospital and medical office building in Sheboygan, Wis.

The new four-story facility will include a 10-bed community hospital, 10-bed emergency department, imaging services, four operating rooms and outpatient clinical offices with exam and treatment rooms. The facility is expected to employ about 300 full- and part-time staff.

"This facility is the next step in our northern expansion, complementing our acquisition of Froedtert Holy Family Memorial Hospital in Manitowoc, Wis., and our recent partnership with 11 primary care providers who have been practicing in the Sheboygan area for many years," Cathy Jacobson, president and CEO of Froedtert Health, said in a news release. Sheboygan is approximately 60 miles north of Milwaukee.

Construction and architectural partners for the project have not yet been announced, and timing for the project is not yet available.

The Froedtert and the Medical College of Wisconsin health network also plan to open Froedtert Sheboygan South Taylor Clinic in spring 2024 after opening Froedtert Sheboygan North Taylor Clinic this summer.