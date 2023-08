Joplin, Mo.-based Freeman Health System is planning to build a $168 million hospital in Pittsburg, Kan., according to an Aug. 23 report from NBC affiliate KSN16.

The new facility will be approximately 170,000 square feet and have 50 beds, the report said.

Freeman Health is a two-hospital system with 30 locations in its home state, Kansas and Oklahoma.