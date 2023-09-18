Florida system to build new hospital in Fort Myers

Fort Myers, Fla.-based Lee Health is advancing plans for a new hospital in the city licensed for 400 beds.

The scope of more immediate plans for the new facility includes 120 beds, an emergency department and 18 operating rooms, all on a 52-acre site. The existing Lee Memorial Hospital in Fort Myers will continue to offer services through 2027 as the new facility is built, Lee Health said in a release.

The new hospital is part of a number of capital projects for the 6-hospital system, which include the expansion of its Cape Coral Hospital and a brand new cancer clinic which opened Sept. 15.

"Lee Health is committed to growing with our community and attracting world-class talent to serve Southwest Florida," said Larry Antonucci, MD, CEO and president of Lee Health. "We look forward to working with community leaders and all members of the community to ensure that we are meeting the needs of our patients, friends and neighbors."