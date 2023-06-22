First DC hospital in over 20 years marks milestone, nears completion

A $434.4 million hospital project in Washington, D.C., has taken a major step forward with a topping out ceremony in the eastern part of the nation's capital.

The 136-bed Cedar Hill Regional Medical Center GW Health facility, which will be managed by King of Prussia, Pa.-based Universal Health Services, is scheduled to open in 2025. The hospital complex broke ground in February 2022.

The complex will also include a trauma center, emergency departments and physician offices, among other services. It will be integrated with two new urgent care centers.

"With today's topping out, we are even closer to fulfilling a decades-long vision — a promise to bring a new high quality hospital and health system east of the river," D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser said.

The 136-bed facility can expand to accommodate 184 beds in total and will provide greater healthcare access to residents in the area.

"Collectively, we have made substantial commitments to expanding economic opportunity on the east end of the city and collaborating with community partners to enhance health access, equity, and outcomes," said Kim Russo, vice president of Universal Health Services and CEO of George Washington University Hospital.