Dayton Children's invests $24M in new facilities

Dayton (Ohio) Children's Hospital is investing nearly $24 million into two new facilities in an effort to expand service access for patients and their families.

The project includes an $11.8 million outpatient care center, which will open in spring 2025. The 26,000-square-foot facility will feature services for developmental rehab and speech therapy, imaging and lab, and a pediatric primary care office, according to a Dec. 14 press release.

"Many of our patient families require weekly appointments with developmental rehab and therapy teams," Debbie Feldman, president and CEO of Dayton Children's said in the release.

A 40,000-square-foot behavioral health facility is also part of the project, and will be located on Dayton Children's south campus. Scheduled to open in fall 2024, the $12 million facility will feature services like outpatient therapy, psychology and psychiatry, along with an intensive outpatient and partial hospitalization program. To help with expansion, the hospital will also be relocating behavioral health services from its Springboro location to the new facility.

"Behavioral health is the crisis of this generation and we are doing everything we can to meet that need," Ms. Feldman said. "This is another area in which families need services on a weekly or daily basis so having locations close to home can help make the process easier and more convenient."

Dayton Children's is expected to break ground on both facilities in early 2024, the release reported.