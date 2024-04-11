Corewell wants city street renamed for it

Corewell Health is seeking local approval to officially change the name for a portion of a street in its headquarters of Grand Rapids, Mich., to Corewell Drive, MLive and The Grand Rapids Press report.

The health system is proposing the name change for a two-block section of Fairbanks Street, just north of Medical Mile. The section of the street is occupied by Corewell-owned property, including its new 300,000-square foot Center for Transformation and Innovation.

The change to Corewell Drive would be official, unlike a commemorative designation where the street retains its official name on mail as well as direction services like Google Maps, the local news outlet reports.

The Grand Rapids City Commission will hold a hearing April 23 on the name change, allowing the public to weigh in on the proposal.