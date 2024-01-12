Colorado hospital gets $81M cancer center, medical plaza

Grand Junction, Colo.-based Community Hospital is opening its $81 million James Pulsipher Regional Cancer Center and Monument View Medical Plaza to patients on Jan. 15.

Bringing additional space for patients and caregivers, the nearly 130,000-square-foot facility will not only feature the new cancer center, but cardiology, cardiopulmonary rehabilitation, women's health, pulmonology and more service lines, according to a Jan. 6 Community Hospital press release shared with Becker's.

Of the project's total construction cost, nearly $60 million was sourced with local vendors, a spokesperson for the hospital told Becker's in a statement. Community Hospital broke ground on the facility in September 2021.

Community Hospital, part of Grand Junction-based Colorado West Healthcare System, is a 60-bed acute care hospital. A level 3 trauma center, the hospital offers full outpatient diagnostic services and inpatient care.