Cleveland Clinic opens new medical center, 1st drive-thru pharmacy

Paige Twenter -

Cleveland Clinic opened one of its largest medical centers and its first drive-thru pharmacy Oct. 6.

The 93,000-square-foot facility is nestled in a nearly vacant strip mall in a Cleveland suburb. The location has been vacant since 2019, the system said in a news release, before undergoing a full renovation to create the Middleburg Heights Family Health Center. It features 168 exam rooms and 12 treatment rooms. 

Here's what else the facility offers: 

  • Primary care

  • Specialty care, including pulmonary care, neurology, orthopedics, maternal-fetal medicine and a reCOVer Clinic for patients with persistent COVID-19 symptoms

  • A radiology center

  • Urgent care

  • A lab

  • A designated area for patients "who share similar health concerns [to] meet to ask questions and share experiences"

  • A rehabilitation and sports therapy space

  • Orthopedic physical rehabilitation

  • Pediatric primary and specialty care

Copyright © 2023 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

Featured Learning Opportunities

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Webinars

10 Most-Read Articles