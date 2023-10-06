Cleveland Clinic opens new medical center, 1st drive-thru pharmacy

Cleveland Clinic opened one of its largest medical centers and its first drive-thru pharmacy Oct. 6.
The 93,000-square-foot facility is nestled in a nearly vacant strip mall in a Cleveland suburb. The location has been vacant since 2019, the system said in a news release, before undergoing a full renovation to create the Middleburg Heights Family Health Center. It features 168 exam rooms and 12 treatment rooms.
Here's what else the facility offers:
- Primary care
- Specialty care, including pulmonary care, neurology, orthopedics, maternal-fetal medicine and a reCOVer Clinic for patients with persistent COVID-19 symptoms
- A radiology center
- Urgent care
- A lab
- A designated area for patients "who share similar health concerns [to] meet to ask questions and share experiences"
- A rehabilitation and sports therapy space
- Orthopedic physical rehabilitation
- Pediatric primary and specialty care