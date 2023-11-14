Cleveland Browns owners donate $20M to University Hospitals

Dee and Jimmy Haslam, owners of the National Football League's Cleveland Browns, have provided a $20 million gift to establish the University Hospitals Haslam Sports Innovation Center.

The center will be led by James Voos, MD, chair of UH's orthopedic surgery department and head team physician for the Cleveland Browns. It aims to identify and invest in sports medicine innovations, with an eye on improving performance, reducing injury risk and promoting healing for stronger, healthier athletes.

Dr. Voos' research includes creating a return to play assessment after ACL reconstruction using wearable technology. He has also led the way in regenerative medicine, with University Hospitals Drusinsky Sports Medicine Institute one of the few U.S. institutions to receive FDA approval to multiply and grow stem cells for arthritis treatment.

"We know the unique opportunity we have to invest in sports medicine, creating new technologies and innovations to improve performance and contribute to the future of sport, while creating healthier athletes and communities," Dee and Jimmy Haslam said in a Nov. 14 news release. "It is a privilege to partner with Dr. Voos and UH in this exciting next chapter."





