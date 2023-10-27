Cincinnati Children's breaks ground on $85M expansion

Cincinnati Children's Hospital broke ground on an $85 million two-story, 110,000 square-foot medical facility that will provide urgent care and an outpatient surgery center,Cincinnati Business Courier reported Oct. 27.

The hospital acquired the site in 2012 for $5 million. When the building opens for patients in summer 2025, it will have 200 employees. Cincinnati Children's first announced the project in July 2023.

The Eastgate facility is designed to expand access to care in Clermont County, according to hospital officials. The building will take up 10 of the 20 acres of the Cincinnati Children's site, leaving room for future expansion.