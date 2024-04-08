Children's Hospital of Philadelphia expanding footprint

Children's Hospital of Philadelphia purchased a 3.2-acre property about a mile from its flagship hospital for $24.75 million, the Philadelphia Business Journal reported March 28.

The health system told the news outlet it is exploring options for the site "concurrent with our mission of providing high-quality care to patient families and collaborative work environments for our employees."

More than half of the property is taken up by an 18,000-square-foot building that is currently leased by GoPuff, a delivery company, according to the report. The property's current zoning allows for a variety of commercial development.

The purchase is the health system's second major real estate move in the past six months, according to the report. In the fall, the system acquired a vacant office building in King of Prussia, Pa. The system told the news outlet it acquired the property as part of its "facilities road map" but does not have specific use plans at this time.