California hospital with 14 days cash pushes ahead with delayed expansion project

Oroville (Calif.) Hospital, which has faced questions over whether it can pay for a $178 million expansion project, is pushing ahead with the final stages of the project, which is facing further delays.

The new five-story tower, first approved in June 2019, is now expected to be completed over the end of this year and into the 2024 period, the hospital said in an investor presentation. Contractors are predicting a later date than that, the hospital added.

Almost $157 million of the budget has so far been spent on the project, which will see bed capacity raised to 211 from the current 133, according to the hospital's website.

The project updates come as the hospital reported it only has 14 days of cash on hand as of the second quarter of 2023, down from 53 in the corresponding period last year.

Modern-Sundt, the general contractor for the project, has previously voiced concerns the hospital won't be able to fully pay for the project under the current budget limits.