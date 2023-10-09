California health system ups $256M expansion plans

Rancho Mirage, Calif.-based Eisenhower Health is getting closer to finalizing its $256 million expansion plans after approval for further facilities on its main campus, according to an Oct. 9 Desert Sun report.

The system, anchored by a 437-bed hospital, already has firm plans in place to build a $156 million, four-story cardiology outpatient center. Now, it is adding administrative offices, memory care facilities, child care centers and on-site parking as part of the expansion project, the report said.

Work on the expanded project is expected to start in January, the report said. Eisenhower Health operates 24 locations in the Coachella Valley and is the largest employer in Rancho Mirage, with over 2,000 staff.