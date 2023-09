Baystate Health in Springfield, Mass., set the largest fundraising goal in its history, The Greenfield Recorder reported Sept. 21.

The health system launched a $70 million fundraising goal to help in three areas: capital needs, programming and endowments, the report said. So far, the campaign has raised more than $35 million from lead donors including the Irene E. and George A. Davis Foundation.

The health system's last fundraising campaign raised $23 million and ended in 2012.