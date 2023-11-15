Allegheny Health Network is planning a new hospital

Pittsburgh-based Allegheny Health Network plans to build a new full-service hospital to replace its existing Canonsburg (Pa.) Hospital.

The Canonsburg facility has existed at its current location since 1983, according to a Nov. 15 news release from the health system. Although Washington County, Pa., itself has experienced minimal to moderate growth over the past decade, the surrounding communities have experienced considerable growth and are expected to continue gaining residents.

The new facility will provide state-of-the-art clinical services to this growing population, including advanced cardiac, orthopedic and neurosurgical care and a women's health program. It is expected to span 300,000 square feet on the existing hospital's campus and staff between 50 and 100 beds.

Construction on the $232 million facility is expected to begin in 2024, with an opening planned for 2027.