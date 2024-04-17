Alabama hospital wellness center to close

Huntsville (Ala.) Hospital is closing its wellness center at the Medical Mall in Huntsville on July 1.

The hospital, part of Huntsville (Ala.) Hospital Health System, made the decision to close the center to repurpose the space for clinical use, Tracy Doughty, president of Huntsville Hospital, said in a statement shared with Becker's.

Two of the hospital's other wellness centers in Madison (Ala.) and Huntsville will remain open following the closure.

The Medical Mall location has been an outpatient services hub for Huntsville Hospital for over 20 years and comprises laboratory, therapy, pharmacy, imaging, a center for lung health, physician offices, and pre-registration.

While the center's exercise and fitness program will be closing, Parkinson's disease programs and nutritional and weight loss programs will remain open at the facility, the statement said.





