Adventist HealthCare wants $150M from state for replacement hospital

Gaithersburg, Md.-based Adventist HealthCare has received $10 million from the state and is looking for $150 million more over time for the development of its new hospital in Prince George's County, Md., the Washington Business Journal reported April 11.

The health system's existing Fort Washington (Md.) Medical Center will be replaced by the new hospital, which will cost around $250 million.

"Adventist HealthCare is committed to the project of a new hospital, but we can't do it alone," Eunmee Shim, president of FWMC, told the publication. "I don't think there's any other way to describe it than to say, funding is a big part of what we need."

Adventist is promoting its financial assistance need for the hospital project on both a county and state level and has partnered with Angela Alsobrooks, county executive for Prince George County, to request state funding.

The hospital project won't need the entire $150 million to kick off construction, but once the project begins, it will be completed in around four to five years. Adventist also plans to help fund the project through operations and fundraising, the publication reported.

The health system shared plans to replace the hospital in November 2020 and signed a deal to buy land for the new hospital in 2022.

While Ms. Shim said it's too early to discuss hospital features like size or bed count, she told the publication that maternal-child health services are a must-have at the new facility.

Becker's has reached out to Adventist HealthCare and the state for comment and will update this story as more information becomes available.