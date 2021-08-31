6 hospitals buying land, buildings for expansions

Below are six hospitals or health systems that purchased or announced plans to buy land or properties for expansions in the last month.

Editor's note: This is not an exhaustive list.

1. White Plains (N.Y.) Hospital, part of the New York City-based Montefiore Health System, has purchased a 4-acre parcel of land in Scarsdale, N.Y., a town in Westchester County, Westfair Online reported Aug. 25. The health system purchased the site for $38 million. Plans for the site have not been unveiled.

2. Aurora, Colo.-based UCHealth bought 8 acres in a shopping district in Greeley, Colo. The health system paid $2.5 million for the commercially zoned plot. The health system is expected to use the land for medical offices, according to The Greeley Tribune.

3. St. Francis Medical Center in Monroe, La., purchased First Monroe Baptist Church's property in downtown Monroe for an expansion, according to the News Star. St. Francis said it has not finalized any plans for the newly acquired property, but it is located within walking distance of its downtown hospital. It said it will determine the use of the property based on community health needs. The transaction price was not disclosed.

4. New Hanover Regional Medical Center in Wilmington, N.C., recently acquired by Winston-Salem, N.C.-based Novant Health, purchased an office building Aug. 9, according to WilmingtonBiz. The building will serve as Novant's new coastal market corporate office. It is a 21,000-square-foot facility that was purchased for $4.5 million.

5. Heart of America Medical Center in Rugby, N.D., completed a purchase agreement to buy a parcel of land in Rugby to build a new replacement hospital, according to The Pierce County Tribune. The purchase price was not disclosed.

6. Altamonte Springs, Fla.-based AdventHealth acquired The Holy Land Experience theme park in Orlando, Fla., for $32 million. AdventHealth finalized the purchase of the shuttered theme park and land Aug. 2. The health system said it will release details on the redevelopment plan for the 14-acre site in the future.