$335M Henry Ford, Michigan State research center gets green light

Construction on a $335 million biomedical research center in Detroit is expected to begin in May after receiving approval from the Michigan State University board of trustees.

The seven-story, 335,000-square-foot facility will be owned by the East Lansing-based university and jointly funded and operated through a 30-year partnership with Henry Ford Health, according to an April 12 Michigan State news release.

The Henry Ford Health + Michigan State University Research Center is designed to accommodate more than 80 principal investor teams and the latest technology, according to the release. It will be the university's largest research facility to date.

"The new facility will allow partners to expand research in areas including cancer, neuroscience, immunology and public health," the release said. "There will be an emphasis on addressing health inequities and disparities and the social determinants of health."

The Nick Gilbert Neurofibromatosis Research Institute will occupy an entire floor of the facility, according to the release. It will be the first rick-and-mortar institute dedicated solely to neurofibromatosis.

The research center is expected to open in 2027. It is part of the $3 billion Future of Health development partnership between Henry Ford, MSU and the Detroit Pistons, according to the release. The plan includes a new hospital tower and campus as well as mixed-use/mixed-income residential buildings.

Demolition is expected to begin on a vacant building April 15 to make way for the hospital tower, according to an April 11 Henry Ford news release.







