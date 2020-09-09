13 health systems opening hospitals

The following health systems have opened hospitals, advanced proposals to build them or announced plans for them in the last two weeks:

1. UT Health San Antonio to build $400M+ hospital

University of Texas Health San Antonio plans to build a 144-bed specialty and research hospital.

2. Conway Medical Center plans new 50-bed hospital

Conway (S.C.) Medical Center plans to build a hospital in South Carolina's Carolina Forest area, the organization announced Sept. 8.

3. Tidelands Health plans new hospital in South Carolina

Tidelands Health plans to build a hospital in South Carolina's Horry County, the Georgetown, S.C.-based organization said Sept. 8.

4. Atrium Health fights to open hospital in North Carolina county

Charlotte, N.C.-based Atrium Health is still fighting to open a $147 million, 30-bed hospital in Mecklenburg County.

5. Abrazo Health to open Arizona hospital this fall

Phoenix-based Abrazo Health plans to open a hospital in Surprise, Ariz., this fall.

6. McLaren Healthcare boosts funding by $150M for Lansing health campus

After increasing its investment by $150 million, Grand Blanc, Mich.-based McLaren Health Care said it will spend $600 million on its new health campus in the state's capital of Lansing. The new campus will include a new 262-bed McLaren Orthopedic Hospital.

7. Ballad Health plans 2021 reopening for hospital closed 7 years

Johnson City, Tenn.-based Ballad Health plans to reopen a hospital in Virginia that has been closed since October 2013.

8. Ascension reopens Florida hospital ravaged by hurricane in 2018

Ascension Sacred Heart has reopened its hospital in Panama City, Fla., about two years after Hurricane Michael damaged the facility.

9. MarinHealth opens $535M hospital

MarinHealth in Greenbrae, Calif., has opened a new $535 million hospital.

10. HonorHealth to open 70-bed hospital in September

HonorHealth plans to open a 70-bed Phoenix hospital in September.

11. St. Louis University Hospital opens $550M hospital

SSM Health St. Louis University Hospital opened its $550 million facility to patients. The new facility is called the Grand New SSM Health St. Louis University Hospital.

12. Ascension Saint Thomas can build hospital in Tennessee county, beating out Vanderbilt

Ascension Saint Thomas has won approval to build a hospital in Tennesee's Murfreesboro County, beating out a proposal from Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

13. Trustees approve OSU's $1.79B hospital

Ohio State University's board of trustees unanimously approved this week its new $1.79 billion inpatient hospital.

More articles on capital projects:

Philadelphia health systems' capital projects undeterred by COVID-19

Ballad Health plans 2021 reopening for hospital that has been closed for 7 years

Massachusetts hospital may need to be rebuilt after flooding

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.