HonorHealth to open 70-bed hospital in September

HonorHealth plans to open a 70-bed Phoenix hospital in September, according to the City Sun Times.

The 210,000-square-foot, three-story Sonoran Crossing Medical Center will offer 24-hour emergency care, obstetrics and surgical services.

The facility will be HonorHealth's six inpatient medical center, according to the report.

HonorHealth is based in Phoenix.

