International Data Corp. honors 5 AI companies for patient engagement

International Data Corp. highlighted the importance of integrating artificial intelligence into patient engagement by publishing a report on the top five companies using AI to connect with patients.

AI can be used to gather more specific insights about patient health, provide recommendations on next best action and give patients guidance.

Here are the five companies IDC included in its report:

Cogitativo uses machine learning algorithms and health data to discover problems, collect insights and make recommendations on process changes.





uses machine learning algorithms and health data to discover problems, collect insights and make recommendations on process changes. Integra Connect uses a platform that cleans and normalizes data from providers and payers, analyzes it to identify at-risk patients, tracks performance and produces insights that improve the quality of care.





uses a platform that cleans and normalizes data from providers and payers, analyzes it to identify at-risk patients, tracks performance and produces insights that improve the quality of care. Jvion uses patient, socioeconomic and third-party data along with machine learning algorithms to analyze patient outcomes and make recommendations for what providers can do next.





uses patient, socioeconomic and third-party data along with machine learning algorithms to analyze patient outcomes and make recommendations for what providers can do next. LifeLink uses chatbot solutions that employ conversational AI to help patients better navigate their healthcare experience.





uses chatbot solutions that employ conversational AI to help patients better navigate their healthcare experience. Medial EarlySign uses laboratory, clinical and electronic medical record data to identify patients that are at risk or in the early stages of a serious illness so that physicians can intervene more quickly.

