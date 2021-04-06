Younger healthcare workers especially stressed by COVID-19, poll finds

The COVID-19 pandemic has been stressful for front-line healthcare workers, particularly younger ones, a Kaiser Family Foundation/The Washington Post national poll found.

Researchers surveyed 1,327 front-line healthcare workers Feb. 11- March 7. Respondents represent hospitals, physician offices, outpatient clinics, home healthcare and long-term care facilities. The respondents include physicians and nurses, as well as nursing home managers and front desk clerks. Forty-one percent of respondents ages 18-29 were working in a hospital.

Four survey findings:

1.Most respondents (62 percent) said worry or stress related to the pandemic has had a negative effect on their mental health.

2. Among respondents ages 18-29, 75 percent said worry or stress related to COVID-19 negatively affected their mental health, and 71 percent of respondents in their 30s said the same. This compares to 40 percent among healthcare workers ages 65 and older.

3. About 70 percent of respondents ages 18-29 and about 60 percent of those in their 30s said they feel "burned out" by work. This compares to less than 50 percent of those ages 50 and older.

4. Even with worry or stress related to the pandemic, 76 percent of healthcare workers in the survey said they feel "hopeful" when going to work now; 67 percent said they feel "optimistic"; and 63 percent said they feel "motivated."

To view the full poll, click here.

More articles on workforce:

COVID-19 surges threaten healthcare workers' mental health, WHO warns

Adventist Health's new medical assistant school aims to grow healthcare workforce

US healthcare gains jobs in March, hospitals lose them for 3rd straight month

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.