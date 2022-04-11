Where New Jersey hospitals stand as booster deadline looms

Hospitals in New Jersey are reporting varying levels of compliance as the deadline for healthcare workers to receive a COVID-19 booster shot looms, according to an April 11 NJ Advance Media report.

Gov. Phil Murphy's office announced March 2 that the state would postpone the initial Feb. 28 requirement to April 11 or within three weeks of eligibility, whichever is later. The move came after the New Jersey Hospital Association asked the governor for a 90-day extension, citing a need to increase the number of staff who are up to date on vaccination.

As of April 11, some hospitals reported that the majority of their employees are vaccinated and had received booster shots, while other hospitals were below 90 percent, according to NJ Advance Media.

In a statement shared with the publication, Morristown, N.J.-based Atlantic Health System said about 99 percent of its eligible employees were boosted and that noncompliant workers will not be scheduled to work until they receive the booster or a qualifying accommodation.

Edison, N.J.-based Hackensack Meridian Health reported that 84 percent of its eligible staff members were boosted, and 3 percent were granted exemptions, according to NJ Advance Media.

And Marlton, N.J.-based Virtua Health told the publication in a statement that most of its workers were boosted, with more expected to do so. The health system had granted exemptions to about 4 percent of its staff as of April 11.

A neighboring state, New York, in March nixed its requirement healthcare workers receive COVID-19 booster shots.