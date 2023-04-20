Want AI-proof work? Look to healthcare, investors tell young people

If young people want jobs that artificial intelligence can't snatch away, they should look to healthcare, Fortune reported April 18.

The publication reported a recent Bloomberg survey that asked 678 investors about the future of work.

Nearly 40 percent of respondents said Generation Alpha, which is currently in elementary school, should consider healthcare if they want an "A.I.-proof" job. For graduating seniors, investors suggested tech careers first, but healthcare was the second most popular response.

Although AI will surely be used to support the healthcare industry, most experts — including ChatGPT itself — agree that it can't replace a human medical professional.

"As a language model, ChatGPT is not capable of replacing human healthcare professionals," ChatGPT told David Asch, MD, senior vice dean of the University of Pennsylvania's medical school in Philadelphia. "Human healthcare professionals have a deep understanding of the nuances of healthcare and the emotional and social context of their patients, and this is something that ChatGPT can't replicate."