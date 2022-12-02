University Hospitals suspends workers linked to Jan. 6 Capitol attack

University Hospitals has suspended two workers who were charged in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Saul Llamas, 29, who has been a police officer in the Cleveland-based UH Police Department since Oct. 28, 2018, and Jordan Siemers, 25, who has been a state-tested nurse aide at UH Geneva (Ohio) Medical Center since Oct. 11, 2021, were suspended pending investigation, according to a University Hospitals statement shared with Becker's.

The Justice Department announced Dec. 1 that Mr. Llamas and Ms. Siemers, along with Ryan Swoope, 28, were charged in connection with the breach of the U.S. Capitol.

Court documents allege that Mr. Swoope, Mr. Llamas and Ms. Siemers illegally entered the Capitol grounds and went into the Capitol through the Senate wing door, according to the Justice Department.

Mr. "Swoope went inside the Senate spouses' lounge, where he joined others in a mob in chanting, 'Who's House? Our House.' The three left the Capitol after nine minutes inside," prosecutors allege.

Prosecutors also say Mr. Swoope then joined rioters outside the north door of the Capitol and sprayed a chemical irritant into an open door and in the direction of police officers.

Mr. Swoope is charged in a criminal complaint in Washington, D.C., with assaulting, resisting or impeding officers with a dangerous weapon and interfering with police during a civil disorder, both felonies, and related misdemeanors. Mr. Llamas and Ms. Siemers were charged with misdemeanors.

Ms. Siemers is Mr. Llamas' girlfriend, and Mr. Swoope is Mr. Llamas' longtime friend, according to The Plain Dealer.

The Plain Dealer reached out to Mr. Llamas' attorney, Hector Martinez, and Ms. Siemers' attorney, Charles Langmack, for comment.

According to the newspaper, all three who were charged were released from federal custody on $20,000 unsecured bonds.