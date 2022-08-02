US job seeker relocation falls to record low

U.S. job seekers relocating for new positions fell to the lowest recorded level in the second quarter of 2022, according to a July 29 report from executive coaching firm Challenger, Gray & Christmas.

Data collected from 3,000 participants across the U.S. found that only 2.8 percent of job seekers moved for new positions. Numbers indicate a decline from 4.6 percent in the first quarter and 3.3 percent in the second quarter of 2021. By contrast, data from the fourth quarter of 2018 indicates that 7.7 percent of job seekers relocated for a position.

Andrew Challenger, senior vice president of Challenger, Gray & Christmas, said that the operating environment requires flexible strategies to attract talent.

"Historically, the relocation rate has fallen over time, as companies have opened additional locations, as smaller cities have attracted companies bringing jobs and as remote work has infiltrated many organizations," Mr. Challenger said in a July 29 company news release.