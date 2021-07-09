U of Cincinnati Medical Center ties incentives to nurse-patient ratios under new contract

The University of Cincinnati Medical Center and nurses ratified a three-year agreement July 8.

The hospital agreed to an average wage increase of 8.8 percent during the contract's first year. Over the course of the agreement, some nurses will receive up to 25 percent salary increases.

The contract also requires University of Cincinnati Medical Center to link incentives to nurse-patient ratios. Nurses who work extra shifts to achieve the ratios will be rewarded.



The new agreement is retroactive to July 1 and expires June 30, 2024.