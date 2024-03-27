Top contributors to staff shortages, according to CFOs

Andrew Cass -

CFOs said scarcity of talent was the top contributor to staff shortages, according to a report from the Healthcare Financial Management Association and Eliciting Insights. 

"HFMA Health System CFO Pain Points 2024" is based on a survey of 135 health system CFOs conducted in January, according to the report. 

Here are the top contributing factors CFOs said were behind staff shortages:

  • Scarcity of talent: 34%
  • Competition for talent: 29%
  • Geography: 22%
  • High salary demands: 17%
  • Post-COVID attrition/aging workforce: 17%
  • High cost of living: 9%
  • Other: 5%

