Top contributors to staff shortages, according to CFOs

CFOs said scarcity of talent was the top contributor to staff shortages, according to a report from the Healthcare Financial Management Association and Eliciting Insights.
"HFMA Health System CFO Pain Points 2024" is based on a survey of 135 health system CFOs conducted in January, according to the report.
Here are the top contributing factors CFOs said were behind staff shortages:
- Scarcity of talent: 34%
- Competition for talent: 29%
- Geography: 22%
- High salary demands: 17%
- Post-COVID attrition/aging workforce: 17%
- High cost of living: 9%
- Other: 5%