These 13 cities need physicians

Many cities looking for physicians are also posting jobs for locum tenens physicians, suggesting considerable need, according to a recent report from Doximity.

To craft the "2023 Physician Compensation Report," Doximity — a networking service for medical professionals — tracked trends in physician pay nationwide. More than 80 percent of physicians are members, giving Doximity one of the largest physician compensation data sets in the U.S. In 2022, more than 31,000 physicians responded to Doximity's survey.

Here are the 10 cities with the highest demand for physicians, and the 10 with the highest demand for locum tenens physicians. Seven cities made both lists.





Highest demand for physicians:

1. Tallahassee, Fla.

2. Springfield, Ill.

3. Olympia, Wash.

4. Montgomery, Ala.

5. Salem, Ore.

6. Fort Wayne, Ind.

7. Albany, N.Y.

8. Trenton, N.J.

9. Lansing, Mich.

10. Raleigh, N.C.





Highest demand for locum tenens physicians:

1. Tallahassee, Fla.

2. Springfield, Ill.

3. Albany, N.Y.

4. Trenton, N.J.

5. Harrisburg, Pa.

6. Raleigh, N.C.

7. Lansing, Mich.

8. Des Moines, Iowa

9. Fort Wayne, Ind.

10. Richmond, Va.