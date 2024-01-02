'The Great Negotiation': Gen Z, employers poised for clash

The disconnect between Generation Zers and the companies that employ them is approaching a critical point, according to LinkedIn News.

In a recent article detailing experts' predictions for the year 2024, Bradley Schurman — founder of Human Change, a consulting company specializing in demographic changes — anticipated a "great negotiation" on the horizon.

Gen Zers have different ideas about work-life balance and office dynamics than their predecessors, according to Mr. Schurman; they are more likely to prioritize flexibility than the traditional 9-to-5 job. Plus, that 9-to-5 no longer offers the economic stability younger generations need, or the salaries that support their desired lifestyles. As a result, the article predicts more young people working two jobs in 2023 and companies rethinking their ideas of employee loyalty.

It will be crucial for both parties to reach a compromise this year, per Mr. Schurman. The presence of labor strikes in 2023 — led largely by young workers — signals that tensions are coming to a head.

"We're at the precipice of a significant union or labor movement again," he said. "The market conditions are just right."