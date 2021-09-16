The fastest-growing US healthcare jobs

Healthcare jobs are among 20 occupations with the highest projected percent change of employment between 2020 and 2030, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Below are the three healthcare jobs in the bureau's top 20, ranked by projected growth rate, along with the median annual pay.

Nurse practitioners

Projected growth rate: 52 percent

Median annual wage: $111,680

Occupational therapy assistants

Projected growth rate: 36 percent

Median annual wage: $62,940

Physical therapist assistants

Projected growth rate: 35 percent

Median annual wage: $59,770