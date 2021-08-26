South Carolina health system boosts temp hiring amid greater vaccination demand

Amid an increased demand for COVID-19 shots, Tidelands Health is hiring more than 100 temporary workers for its regional vaccination sites, the Georgetown, S.C.-based system announced Aug. 25.

Vaccination demand has risen with the recent COVID-19 surge fueled by the delta variant, approval of booster shots for immunocompromised people and the FDA's full approval of the Pfizer vaccine Aug. 23 for those 16 and older, the health system said in a news release.

Tidelands said it expects demand to rise again once booster doses are approved for people 12 and older.

The health system is looking for clinically trained employees to administer vaccines and other workers for patient registration and to greet patients at its regional vaccination sites in Myrtle Beach, Murrells Inlet and Georgetown.

It also needs temporary workers to help screen for COVID-19 at entrances to other Tidelands locations, and it has more than 200 permanent jobs available, including positions for nurses.

Tidelands is a Medical University of South Carolina affiliate, with four hospitals and more than 60 outpatient locations.

Learn more about the health system's job openings here.