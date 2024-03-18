Physician assistant supply and demand, by state

A report released March 7 by the National Commission on Certification of PAs provides a glimpse into supply and demand of board-certified physician assistants/associates in the U.S.

The report, titled "2022 Statistical Profile of Board Certified PAs by State," reflects aggregated responses from PAs who were board-certified as of the end of 2022. As of Dec. 31, 2022, there were 168,318 board-certified PAs, including in U.S. territories and other areas, and 140,815 provided responses for at least a portion of the report. The report also provides five-year comparisons using data from 2018 and, additionally, reflects data obtained from other NCCPA data collection strategies. Read more about the methodology and data here.

As part of the report, certified PAs were asked if their principal place of employment is currently recruiting/hiring PAs. If so, they were asked to provide the length that PA positions have remained unfilled.

Here is the number of certified PAs who said their primary place of employment is recruiting/hiring PAs, by state, and of those, how many said positions have remained unfilled for at least six months. Also included is the number of certified PAs who said they plan to retire in the next five years.

Alabama

Primary place of employment is recruiting/hiring PAs: 24.8%

Percentage of employers with positions that have remained unfilled for at least six months: 22.3%

Plan to retire in the next five years: 4.1%

Alaska

Primary place of employment is recruiting/hiring PAs: 39.8%

Percentage of employers with positions that have remained unfilled for at least six months: 38.1%

Plan to retire in the next five years: 12.7%

Arizona

Primary place of employment is recruiting/hiring PAs: 34.8%

Percentage of employers with positions that have remained unfilled for at least six months: 24%

Plan to retire in the next five years: 7.1%

Arkansas

Primary place of employment is recruiting/hiring PAs: 24.3%

Percentage of employers with positions that have remained unfilled for at least six months: 18.4%

Plan to retire in the next five years: 4.4%

California

Primary place of employment is recruiting/hiring PAs: 37.9%

Percentage of employers with positions that have remained unfilled for at least six months: 26%

Plan to retire in the next five years: 6.2%

Colorado

Primary place of employment is recruiting/hiring PAs: 32.4%

Percentage of employers with positions that have remained unfilled for at least six months: 18.8%

Plan to retire in the next five years: 6%

Connecticut

Primary place of employment is recruiting/hiring PAs: 50.2%

Percentage of employers with positions that have remained unfilled for at least six months: 25.4%

Plan to retire in the next five years: 5.3%

Delaware

Primary place of employment is recruiting/hiring PAs: 42.5%

Percentage of employers with positions that have remained unfilled for at least six months: 21.9%

Plan to retire in the next five years: 8.1%

District of Columbia

Primary place of employment is recruiting/hiring PAs: 51.3%

Percentage of employers with positions that have remained unfilled for at least six months: 20.8%

Plan to retire in the next five years: 2.9%

Florida

Primary place of employment is recruiting/hiring PAs: 30.3%

Percentage of employers with positions that have remained unfilled for at least six months: 18.6%

Plan to retire in the next five years: 6.4%

Georgia

Primary place of employment is recruiting/hiring PAs: 32.8%

Percentage of employers with positions that have remained unfilled for at least six months: 21.5%

Plan to retire in the next five years: 6.1%

Hawaii

Primary place of employment is recruiting/hiring PAs: 31.9%

Percentage of employers with positions that have remained unfilled for at least six months: 34.3%

Plan to retire in the next five years: 7.4%

Idaho

Primary place of employment is recruiting/hiring PAs: 31.6%

Percentage of employers with positions that have remained unfilled for at least six months: 20.5%

Plan to retire in the next five years: 6.2%

Illinois

Primary place of employment is recruiting/hiring PAs: 39.1%

Percentage of employers with positions that have remained unfilled for at least six months: 18.7%

Plan to retire in the next five years: 3.6%

Indiana

Primary place of employment is recruiting/hiring PAs: 34.5%

Percentage of employers with positions that have remained unfilled for at least six months: 18.7%

Plan to retire in the next five years: 3.2%

Iowa

Primary place of employment is recruiting/hiring PAs: 29.3%

Percentage of employers with positions that have remained unfilled for at least six months: 14.2%

Plan to retire in the next five years: 8.8%

Kansas

Primary place of employment is recruiting/hiring PAs: 25%

Percentage of employers with positions that have remained unfilled for at least six months: 17.5%

Plan to retire in the next five years: 6.1%

Kentucky:

Primary place of employment is recruiting/hiring PAs: 24.3%

Percentage of employers with positions that have remained unfilled for at least six months: 16.2%

Plan to retire in the next five years: 5.8%

Louisiana

Primary place of employment is recruiting/hiring PAs: 31.9%

Percentage of employers with positions that have remained unfilled for at least six months: 21.1%

Plan to retire in the next five years: 2.6%

Maine

Primary place of employment is recruiting/hiring PAs: 46.3%

Percentage of employers with positions that have remained unfilled for at least six months: 32%

Plan to retire in the next five years: 10.9%

Maryland

Primary place of employment is recruiting/hiring PAs: 42%

Percentage of employers with positions that have remained unfilled for at least six months: 27%

Plan to retire in the next five years: 7.2%

Massachusetts

Primary place of employment is recruiting/hiring PAs: 44.8%

Percentage of employers with positions that have remained unfilled for at least six months: 22.6%

Plan to retire in the next five years: 4.2%

Michigan

Primary place of employment is recruiting/hiring PAs: 32.1%

Percentage of employers with positions that have remained unfilled for at least six months: 18.6%

Plan to retire in the next five years: 6.1%

Minnesota

Primary place of employment is recruiting/hiring PAs: 43.4%

Percentage of employers with positions that have remained unfilled for at least six months: 17.8%

Plan to retire in the next five years: 4.4%

Mississippi

Primary place of employment is recruiting/hiring PAs: 20.8%

Percentage of employers with positions that have remained unfilled for at least six months: 10%

Plan to retire in the next five years: 2%

Missouri

Primary place of employment is recruiting/hiring PAs: 36.6%

Percentage of employers with positions that have remained unfilled for at least six months: 17.8%

Plan to retire in the next five years: 4.2%

Montana

Primary place of employment is recruiting/hiring PAs: 37.5%

Percentage of employers with positions that have remained unfilled for at least six months: 34.7%

Plan to retire in the next five years: 9.7%

Nebraska

Primary place of employment is recruiting/hiring PAs: 27.6%

Percentage of employers with positions that have remained unfilled for at least six months: 19%

Plan to retire in the next five years: 5.4%

Nevada

Primary place of employment is recruiting/hiring PAs: 33.4%

Percentage of employers with positions that have remained unfilled for at least six months: 25%

Plan to retire in the next five years: 7.3%

New Hampshire

Primary place of employment is recruiting/hiring PAs: 40.3%

Percentage of employers with positions that have remained unfilled for at least six months: 31%

Plan to retire in the next five years: 6.7%

New Jersey

Primary place of employment is recruiting/hiring PAs: 38.4%

Percentage of employers with positions that have remained unfilled for at least six months: 18.7%

Plan to retire in the next five years: 3.1%

New Mexico

Primary place of employment is recruiting/hiring PAs: 42.9%

Percentage of employers with positions that have remained unfilled for at least six months: 37.2%

Plan to retire in the next five years: 12%

New York

Primary place of employment is recruiting/hiring PAs: 47.2%

Percentage of employers with positions that have remained unfilled for at least six months: 26.4%

Plan to retire in the next five years: 5.3%

North Carolina

Primary place of employment is recruiting/hiring PAs: 34.7%

Percentage of employers with positions that have remained unfilled for at least six months: 20.5%

Plan to retire in the next five years: 6.9%

North Dakota

Primary place of employment is recruiting/hiring PAs: 34%

Percentage of employers with positions that have remained unfilled for at least six months: 22.9%

Plan to retire in the next five years: 13.4%

Ohio

Primary place of employment is recruiting/hiring PAs: 38.4%

Percentage of employers with positions that have remained unfilled for at least six months: 14.8%

Plan to retire in the next five years: 4.3%

Oklahoma

Primary place of employment is recruiting/hiring PAs: 29.5%

Percentage of employers with positions that have remained unfilled for at least six months: 20.8%

Plan to retire in the next five years: 6.7%

Oregon

Primary place of employment is recruiting/hiring PAs: 39.1%

Percentage of employers with positions that have remained unfilled for at least six months: 28.3%

Plan to retire in the next five years: 5.7%

Pennsylvania

Primary place of employment is recruiting/hiring PAs: 37.4%

Percentage of employers with positions that have remained unfilled for at least six months: 21.7%

Plan to retire in the next five years: 4.5%

Rhode Island

Primary place of employment is recruiting/hiring PAs: 38.4%

Percentage of employers with positions that have remained unfilled for at least six months: 21.2%

Plan to retire in the next five years: 5.1%

South Carolina

Primary place of employment is recruiting/hiring PAs: 29.2%

Percentage of employers with positions that have remained unfilled for at least six months: 17.5%

Plan to retire in the next five years: 5.3%

South Dakota

Primary place of employment is recruiting/hiring PAs: 30.5%

Percentage of employers with positions that have remained unfilled for at least six months: 17.3%

Plan to retire in the next five years: 9.7%

Tennessee

Primary place of employment is recruiting/hiring PAs: 26.3%

Percentage of employers with positions that have remained unfilled for at least six months: 17.6%

Plan to retire in the next five years: 4.3%

Texas

Primary place of employment is recruiting/hiring PAs: 31.8%

Percentage of employers with positions that have remained unfilled for at least six months: 18.1%

Plan to retire in the next five years: 5.5%

Utah

Primary place of employment is recruiting/hiring PAs: 28.6%

Percentage of employers with positions that have remained unfilled for at least six months: 12.1%

Plan to retire in the next five years: 4.8%

Vermont

Primary place of employment is recruiting/hiring PAs: 38.7%

Percentage of employers with positions that have remained unfilled for at least six months: 25%

Plan to retire in the next five years: 11.9%

Virginia

Primary place of employment is recruiting/hiring PAs: 39.1%

Percentage of employers with positions that have remained unfilled for at least six months: 23.9%

Plan to retire in the next five years: 5.3%

Washington

Primary place of employment is recruiting/hiring PAs: 44.6%

Percentage of employers with positions that have remained unfilled for at least six months: 26.3%

Plan to retire in the next five years: 8.1%

West Virginia

Primary place of employment is recruiting/hiring PAs: 32.4%

Percentage of employers with positions that have remained unfilled for at least six months: 22.5%

Plan to retire in the next five years: 4.4%

Wisconsin

Primary place of employment is recruiting/hiring PAs: 42.9%

Percentage of employers with positions that have remained unfilled for at least six months: 23.3%

Plan to retire in the next five years: 6.8%

Wyoming

Primary place of employment is recruiting/hiring PAs: 23.8%

Percentage of employers with positions that have remained unfilled for at least six months: 25.9%

Plan to retire in the next five years: 13.9%