Petition urges reinstatement of Michigan physician fired after contract dispute

A physician has been fired after she and Munsing (Mich.) Memorial Hospital failed to agree on a new contract, the hospital said April 26.

Chelsea Ray, MD, worked at the hospital six years and was fired April 25.

Now, a chang.org petition is calling for Dr. Ray's reinstatement, claiming that the physician emailed questions and concerns on March 23, but never received a response or a meeting she suggested. As of 2 p.m. CT April 28, the petition had 7,525 signatures.

The decision to fire Dr. Ray "was driven by legal rules for physician compensation to which we, as a tax-exempt hospital, are subject," rather than by Dr. Ray's quality of care or work ethic, the hospital said in a news release.

"Following independent comprehensive analysis of her compensation package by a national consulting firm with special expertise in small and rural hospitals, our business advisers recommended adjustments, not only to Dr. Ray’s contract but also to our physician-compensation structure generally," said Munsing Memorial. "Out of respect for the parties' privacy, we cannot comment on the detail."

Munsing Memorial said Dr. Ray is, by far, the most highly paid employee at the hospital, and rejected what Munsing Memorial viewed as a fair and generous contract for a family physician in Michigan's Upper Peninsula. The contract offered a higher base salary and determined her performance compensation using the relative value units calculation method. However, the compensation offer was not above fair market value because doing so would have put its nonprofit tax-exempt status and Medicare funding in jeopardy, the hospital said.

"Were it not for the legal constraints placed on the hospital under federal and state law, this is not the path the hospital would have chosen," Munsing Memorial said. "Dr. Ray has been a respected provider on the MMH team for the past six years, and she will be missed."

Dr. Ray told WLUC she learned she was being fired during an emergency meeting with the CEO, and she was surprised by the news.

"I really felt like I had what I was looking for, and I had no plans to leave Alger County," she told the TV station. "I would have worked there until I was 80."

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.