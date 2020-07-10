Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport expansion will create 450 new jobs

Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport said it will grow its North Louisiana workforce by more than 450 amid high levels of unemployment due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The organization, a public-private partnership between New Orleans-based Ochsner Health System and LSU Health Shreveport (La.), made the announcement July 9, citing its aim to improve healthcare access.

"The challenges we have faced in 2020 underscore the need to continue investing in health and wellness for our communities, and we will remain focused on improving lives in the communities we serve. To do that, we are expanding across North Louisiana and growing our workforce to support these new locations and the additional intensive care capacity at our flagship hospital," Chuck Daigle, CEO of Ochsner LSU Health said in a news release.

Ochsner LSU Health will create the new clinical and nonclinical jobs in the next 12 months in new locations and existing facilities undergoing expansion. Open positions include nurses, medical assistants, radiology technicians, respiratory therapy technicians and medical laboratory technicians. They also include positions such as patient access and registration.

Ochsner LSU Health said it will add the positions at locations including:

New imaging center and surgery center at its Shreveport-based St. Mary Medical Center

Inpatient women's and children's services now at St. Mary Medical Center

New urgent care and primary care health centers

Academic Medical Center in Shreveport

Monroe (La.) Medical Center

Ochsner LSU Health said it is also offering sign-on bonuses for specific nursing and imaging positions, and current employees may also qualify for referral bonuses.

More information about open positions is available here.

