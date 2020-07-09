Healthcare employment: How the industry has fared during COVID-19

Healthcare employment stopped growing in the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic amid public health measures to fight against the illness. In more recent months, industry employment has started growing again as some organizations begin the process of reopening to patients.

Here is a breakdown of healthcare and hospital employment by month, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics:

January

Healthcare: 35,500 jobs added

Hospitals: 9,700 jobs added

February

Healthcare: 31,600 jobs added

Hospitals: 7,800 jobs added

March

Healthcare: 43,000 jobs lost

Hospitals: 200 jobs added

April

Healthcare: 1.4 million jobs lost

Hospitals: 134,900 jobs lost

May

Healthcare: 312,400 jobs added

Hospitals: 26,700 jobs lost

June

Healthcare: 358,000 jobs added

Hospitals: 6,700 jobs added

