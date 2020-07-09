Healthcare employment: How the industry has fared during COVID-19
Healthcare employment stopped growing in the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic amid public health measures to fight against the illness. In more recent months, industry employment has started growing again as some organizations begin the process of reopening to patients.
Here is a breakdown of healthcare and hospital employment by month, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics:
Healthcare: 35,500 jobs added
Hospitals: 9,700 jobs added
Healthcare: 31,600 jobs added
Hospitals: 7,800 jobs added
Healthcare: 43,000 jobs lost
Hospitals: 200 jobs added
Healthcare: 1.4 million jobs lost
Hospitals: 134,900 jobs lost
Healthcare: 312,400 jobs added
Hospitals: 26,700 jobs lost
Healthcare: 358,000 jobs added
Hospitals: 6,700 jobs added
