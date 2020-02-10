Hospitals added 9,700 jobs in January

Hospitals contributed 9,700 positions to the 35,500 jobs healthcare added to the U.S. economy in January, according to the latest jobs report from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The January count is an increase from December, when healthcare added 28,100 jobs.

Last month's job growth was mostly in ambulatory healthcare services, which added 22,500 jobs.

Overall, healthcare has added 361,000 jobs in the last 12 months, according to the bureau.

