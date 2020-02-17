Nurse practitioner employment by state

New York has the highest number of employed nurse practitioners among all 50 U.S. states, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics data collected in May 2018.

Here is the employment level of nurse practitioners by state (excluding self-employed workers), ranked from highest to lowest.

New York: 13,710

California: 13,420

Texas: 12,020

Florida: 10,590

Ohio: 7,510

Pennsylvania: 7,280

Tennessee: 7,010

Massachusetts: 6,200

Georgia: 6,110

New Jersey: 5,900

Illinois: 5,540

Indiana: 4,780

North Carolina: 4,760

Virginia: 4,710

Michigan: 4,490

Missouri: 4,390

Minnesota: 3,880

Maryland: 3,710

Alabama: 3,680

Arizona: 3,510

Washington: 3,430

Kentucky: 3,160

Wisconsin: 3,030

Mississippi: 2,930

Colorado: 2,920

Louisiana: 2,820

Connecticut: 2,340

Kansas: 2,270

South Carolina: 2,260

Oregon: 2,030

Arkansas: 1,900

Iowa: 1,830

Oklahoma: 1,590

Utah: 1,380

Maine: 1,240

New Hampshire: 1,140

West Virginia: 1,080

Nebraska: 1,070

New Mexico: 980

Delaware: 760

Idaho: 750

Nevada: 710

Rhode Island: 690

Montana: 640

South Dakota: 540

Vermont: 520

North Dakota: 480

Alaska: 440

Hawaii: 410

Wyoming: 290

More articles on workforce:

Nearly half of RNs were 50 or older in 2018

10 states with more than 1,500 employed CRNAs

Hospitals added 9,700 jobs in January

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.