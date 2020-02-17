Nurse practitioner employment by state
New York has the highest number of employed nurse practitioners among all 50 U.S. states, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics data collected in May 2018.
Here is the employment level of nurse practitioners by state (excluding self-employed workers), ranked from highest to lowest.
New York: 13,710
California: 13,420
Texas: 12,020
Florida: 10,590
Ohio: 7,510
Pennsylvania: 7,280
Tennessee: 7,010
Massachusetts: 6,200
Georgia: 6,110
New Jersey: 5,900
Illinois: 5,540
Indiana: 4,780
North Carolina: 4,760
Virginia: 4,710
Michigan: 4,490
Missouri: 4,390
Minnesota: 3,880
Maryland: 3,710
Alabama: 3,680
Arizona: 3,510
Washington: 3,430
Kentucky: 3,160
Wisconsin: 3,030
Mississippi: 2,930
Colorado: 2,920
Louisiana: 2,820
Connecticut: 2,340
Kansas: 2,270
South Carolina: 2,260
Oregon: 2,030
Arkansas: 1,900
Iowa: 1,830
Oklahoma: 1,590
Utah: 1,380
Maine: 1,240
New Hampshire: 1,140
West Virginia: 1,080
Nebraska: 1,070
New Mexico: 980
Delaware: 760
Idaho: 750
Nevada: 710
Rhode Island: 690
Montana: 640
South Dakota: 540
Vermont: 520
North Dakota: 480
Alaska: 440
Hawaii: 410
Wyoming: 290
