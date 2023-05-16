Nurse job postings up 53% over pre-COVID numbers, Indeed says

With May marking the American Nurses Association's National Nurses Month, Indeed examined the latest trends in the nursing job market.

Indeed analyzed overall job posting trends, prevalence of salary transparency, and the advertisement of signing bonuses in nursing postings using its database of job seeker and employer insight and behavior. More information about the methodology is available here.

Three findings from the report, released May 16:

1. As of May 5, nursing job postings were down 2.1 percent from the same time the month prior and down 6.4 percent from the same time in 2022. However, there are still 53 percent more nursing job postings on Indeed compared to the pre-pandemic baseline of Feb. 1, 2020.

2. In February, 40.2 percent of nursing job postings featured a wage or salary provided by the employer, an increase from 22.8 percent in February 2022.

3. As of March, 15.8 percent of nursing job postings mentioned a signing bonus. This compares to 20 percent in March 2022.