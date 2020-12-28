New York hospital CEO disappointed after staff cut the line for COVID-19 vaccine

More than half a dozen physicians and nurses at New York area hospitals told The New York Times they're upset with how COVID-19 vaccines are being distributed at their hospitals.

NewYork-Presbyterian Morgan Stanley Children's Hospital in New York City is one of the facilities where complaints about vaccine distribution were reported. Issues first arose when rumors spread that there was an unguarded line at the hospital that any worker could join and receive the shot, according to the report.

The most exposed healthcare workers, including those working directly with COVID-19 patients, were supposed to receive the COVID-19 vaccine first. However, within the first 48 hours of the first doses arriving, some employees at NewYork-Presbyterian Morgan Stanley Children's Hospital received access to the vaccine despite being in low-risk categories, according to the Times. Some of the employees who received the vaccine worked from home during the pandemic.

The lapse resulted in an apology from the hospital's CEO.

"I am so disappointed and saddened that this happened," NewYork-Presbyterian Morgan Stanley Children's Hospital CEO Craig Albanese, MD, wrote in an email to staff, which was obtained by the Times.

NewYork-Presbyterian issued the following statement to the Times when asked about workers cutting the line.

"We are proud to have vaccinated thousands of patient-facing employees in just over a week, and we will continue to do so until everyone receives a vaccine. We are following all New York State Department of Health guidelines on vaccine priority, with our initial focus on I.C.U. and E.D. staff and equitable access for all."

Read the full article from The New York Times here.



