Minnesota hospitals lost 1K beds in 3 years

Minnesota hospitals have lost nearly 1,000 hospital beds since 2020, MPR News reported Dec. 20.

That figure comes from a recent study out of APM Research Lab, and the loss of beds has contributed to a "crisis" in the state's healthcare system, according to Rahul Koranne, MD, president and CEO of the Minnesota Hospital Association.

"I'll be frank: Patient care in Minnesota is in danger," Dr. Koranne told MPR News.

The hospitals have the physical infrastructure to maintain the beds but not the manpower, Dr. Koranne said. Some hospitals in the state have a 17% job vacancy rate, and many are struggling to attract and retain employees.

"We have the beds, we have the walls, we have the physical infrastructure, but a bed doesn't treat the patient," Dr. Koranne said.

Lower capacities in group homes, mental health institutions and nursing homes have also delayed discharge for many patients. Sometimes, patients are boarding and living in the hospital for "months on end," which prevents others from receiving care, according to Dr. Koranne. He hopes that lawmakers can provide aid when the state legislature reconvenes in February.

"Given the almost $1 billion that we have lost already this year in 2023, we need state lawmakers to prioritize hospitals and healthcare systems across the state, provide a rescue package so that we have the money that we need to continue to provide access, to continue to look for workers, to continue to make healthcare a lucrative industry for our youngsters to join," Dr. Koranne said.