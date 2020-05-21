Kaiser Permanente's COVID-19 workplace playbook: 5 things to know

Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente released a playbook May 21 providing guidance to business leaders on how to bring employees back to work safely during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Five things to know:

1. Kaiser's 98-page "Planning for the Next Normal at Work" playbook includes a framework outlining the dimensions of health to consider when bringing employees back to work, such as workplace safety, testing and addressing the mental and emotional needs of workers.

2. The playbook also offers guidance, tools and resources on how to safely return to work, based on the framework outlining the dimensions of health.

3. Kaiser's examples of recommended workplace safety modifications include changing office space to allow at least six feet of space between workstations; limiting meetings and gatherings to no more than 10 people; and reinforcing a psychologically healthy workplace.

4. Kaiser, a nonprofit, integrated health system serving 12.4 million members, created the playbook in response to business customers' requests for guidance.

5. The playbook will be updated regularly.

